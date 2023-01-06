Ruth Adler Schnee, iconic Southfield-based textile designer, dies at 99

Ruth Adler Schnee, the Southfield-based iconic textile designer who played a key role with her modernist designs in ushering in an entire movement to Michigan, has died just months shy of her 100th birthday. She was 99.

Schnee's career spanned more than seven decades and she was still working late into her 90s. In 2015, the Kresge Foundation named her its Eminent Artist.

"Ruth Adler Schnee is among the select group of Detroiters who have helped shape an international design sensibility," said Kresge President and CEO Rip Rapson at the time, who noted that Schnee's success was in what was once a completely male-dominated field. "There's an exemplary sweep to her life and career."

Schnee, a Southfield resident, fled Nazi Germany for Detroit with her parents in 1938. She turned to textile design after she couldn't find a job in architecture, despite degrees from the Rhode Island School of Design and Cranbrook Academy of Art.

"Architecture offices didn't hire you if you were a woman," Schnee told The Detroit News in 2015. "That's how I got started in textiles. I had to make a living."

She was likely most known for the store she ran with her husband, Adler-Schnee, which they launched in 1948. Started to supplement income from her design business, the interior design store, which was located in Harmonie Park until its sale in 1979, was unusual for its modernist aesthestic. It introduced brands such as Marimekko, Dansk, Copco, Costa Boda, Orrefors and Artzberg to Detroit.

When she won the Kresge Award in 2015, Schnee couldn't help but laugh.

"I said to them, 'Do you have any idea how old I am?' They said that didn't matter," she said.