Titillating Dirty Show returns with erotic art, performances and camp

Detroit's Dirty Show exhibit and event is a raunchy, sex-positive four-day party that highlights erotic artwork, burlesque dancers, films and some of the most outrageous people watching on the planet.

The adults-only show has been a marquee event for open-minded art lovers in Detroit and beyond to gather and celebrate uninhibited displays that this family newspaper has carefully avoided describing in too much detail since the early 2000s. (A 2003 headline posed the question: "Is it porn or is it art? You judge.")

This year's Dirty Show, taking place this weekend and next at the Russell Exhibition Center in Detroit, hosts special guest Mitch O'Connell. Known as "the prince of pop art," the Chicago illustrator's work is colorful and cartoonish, with nods to drive-in culture, pin-ups, B-movies and rock and roll.

You've likely seen his work. O'Connell has illustrated the cover of Newsweek six times and his art has been used by rock bands from the Ramones, to Weezer to Blink-182. His graphics are the subject of three books, two on tattoos and a 300-page retrospective.

"Part of the reason I'm so excited about Mitch is he's doing screen prints with fluorescent ink and kind of reviving Screwball Press, which was something that I looked up to back in the days when I was like a stringer for Juxtapoz (magazine), the low-brow art days," says Dirty Show producer Jerry Peterson, also known as artist Jerry Vile.

Peterson says O'Connell has been a friend of the Dirty Show for many years, and has shown his art in the past, particular his tattoo-esque work. "Mitch is really, really fun," says Peterson.

While O'Connell is the special featured guest of this year's Dirty Show, there will be works for display and for sale from a variety of creators, including renowned Detroit artist Glenn Barr, illustrator Matt Gunn from Madison Heights and dark artist Ling Song of St. Charles.

One of them that we can tell you more about is "Lickity Split," a three-dimensional mouth sculpture from London-born artist Colin Christian. He's known for his colorful, surreal sculptures; many are of lips but some are of entire heads and other body parts.

In addition to paintings, drawings, sculptures, digital art and other forms of creativity adhered to the walls, the show also has live painting on stage and around the Russell. The 23rd Dirty Show will host a variety of live performers including burlesque dancers Ray Gunn, Hannah the Hatchet, Lottie Ellington, Jeez Loueez, Eartha Kitten and many others.

It's recommended that those interested in attending get tickets ahead of time on the website, as the Dirty Show often sells out in advance. Tickets are sold out for Saturday's show.

The Dirty Show

7 p.m.-2 a.m. Fri.-Sat. and Feb. 17-18

Russell Exhibition Center

1600 Clay, Detroit

Tickets: $45 in advance

dirtyshow.org