Zekelman Holocaust Center to renovate museum’s core exhibit

The Zekelman Holocaust Center in Farmington Hills will close its main exhibit this spring for renovation and technological upgrades.

Work on the exhibit, which has been open since 2008, will start at the end of May. Once reopened in 2024, it will use up-to-date historical information and new museum technology to center Michigan survivor stories of the Holocaust.

“Over the past few years, we’ve come to realize the core exhibit needs to change to meet the needs of current and future generations,” said the center's CEO Rabbi Eli Mayerfeld in a statement. “As the population of survivors dwindles, most future visitors to the HC will not be able to meet a Holocaust survivor face-to-face and hear them speak. Our job is to give people an opportunity to connect with these individuals and their stories throughout time. We believe our new core exhibit will do just that.”

Visitors can see the current core exhibit up until May 25. During construction the Holocaust Center will remain open and offer public programs, events and temporary exhibits. Public and scheduled tours will be paused until early 2024.

“The current exhibit has been a hallmark of our Center for more than 15 years. I encourage everyone to see it once more before May 25,” said Mayerfeld. “Then I encourage all to return in 2024. The transformation of the physical space will introduce a new and exciting era that gives our local survivors the first and last word in the recounting of the history of the Holocaust, honors their legacy, and transfers memory to future generations.”

Located at 28123 Orchard Lake in Farmington Hills, the Zekelman Holocaust Center is open 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun.-Thurs. and 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Fri. Tours are available at 1 p.m. and there is a Holocaust Survivor Speaker every Sunday at noon. Learn more at holocaustcenter.org.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens