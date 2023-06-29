Poets, dancers and other artists win this year's Kresge Artist Fellowships

Thirty Metro Detroit artists, from dancers to composers and poets, are winners of the 2023 Kresge Artist Fellowships and Gilda Snowden Emerging Artist Awards.

Each artist will share $550,000 to help foster a diverse group of artists in the metro area.

“We at The Kresge Foundation – like the community at large – are always excited to see who are our new Kresge Artist Fellows and Gilda Award recipients,” said Rip Rapson, president and CEO of the Kresge Foundation, in a press release. “As with Fellows and Gilda Award recipients of past years, we are proud to contribute to these 30 careers that in turn contribute to the cultural identity and vitality of our community as a whole.”

The Kresge Arts Foundations has awarded nearly $8 million since 2008. This year, award recipients consist of 15 Kresge Artist Fellows in visual arts, five Kresge Artist Fellows in literary arts, seven Gilda Awards in visual arts, and three Gilda Awards in literary arts.

Kresge Artists Fellows will be granted $25,000 each, and Gilda Award recipients will each be awarded $5,000. These awards are given based on a record of artistic achievement, high-quality work, the potential to grow one's artistic career, and the potential to impact local communities.

“The literary and artistic scene in Detroit remains alive and thriving in the hands of this cohort and the artists who took the time to apply for this prize,” said Jonah Mixon-Webster, a 2023 Literary Arts panelist, in a press release. “The diverse work of this cohort and the pool of applicants is emblematic of the rich culture that is currently being incubated in the area, while remaining in touch with the voices of the nation and the world at large.”

In addition to the monetary prize, recipients are also invited to participate in a series of professional development experiences and coaching opportunities in collaboration with artists and organizations in the local and national art realm. The fellows will be paired with local filmmakers to create short films featuring their art practices and perspectives.

“For 15 years, The Kresge Foundation has demonstrated a remarkable commitment to Detroit artists and an unwavering respect for their contributions and impact,” said Christina deRoos, director of Kresge Arts in Detroit, in a press release. “Looking ahead to the next 15 years, Kresge Arts in Detroit will continue to champion abundant, unrestricted investment, consistent exhibition and performance opportunities, and other conditions that are necessary for artists to truly thrive.”

Here is the list of this year's winners:

VISUAL ARTS FELLOWS:*Austen Brantley, SculptureHalima Afi Cassells, Interdisciplinary WorkRita Dickerson, Ceramics*Jessica Frelinghuysen, Performance ArtLouise Jones, PaintingLauren Kalman, Interdisciplinary WorkMiranda Kyle, PaintingElton Monroy Duran, PaintingMario Moore, PaintingRobert Schefman, PaintingErin K. Schmidt, Book ArtRory Scott, New MediaFrancis Vallejo, Book ArtVenusloc, Video ArtTony Whitfield, Interdisciplinary Work

LITERARY ARTS FELLOWS:James D. Fuson, PoetryTuyishime Claire Gasamagera, CreativeNonfictionGail Parrish, PlaywritingEdward Salem, Interdisciplinary WorkMorgan Mann Willis, Creative Nonfiction

GILDA AWARDS IN VISUAL ARTS:Quinn Alexandria Hunter, FiberKimberly LaVonne, CeramicsShanna Merola, CollageAckeem Salmon, Interdisciplinary WorkManal Shoukair, SculptureMelissa Webb, Interdisciplinary WorkLauren Williams, Interdisciplinary Work

GILDA AWARDS IN LITERARY ARTS: Cieara Estelle, Fiction Liana Imam, Creative Nonfiction Brittany Rogers, Poetry

"This year’s impressive 2023 class of Kresge Fellows and Gilda Award recipients trulydemonstrates the impact of creativity in and around the City of Detroit,” said Don Tuski,president of the College for Creative Studies. “On behalf of CCS, I am proud to honor theseartists and their artistic achievements, critically important work and influence in the Detroitcommunity.

