Artist Spotlight: Birgit Huttemann-Holtz

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Birgit Huttemann-Holz

Medium: Paintings using encaustic oil, acrylic and monotype and also ceramics.

About: Huttemann-Holtz is a Michigan artist who is heavily influenced by the natural world. She has exhibited her works across the country and the globe, including in Germany, France and the Netherlands. The award-winning artist has a studio in Detroit's Pioneer Building, but she also paints out of her van that has been fashioned into a motor home.

Next: Find Huttemann-Holz's work next week at the 62nd Wyandotte Street Art Fair July 12-15 where she is one of around 200 fine artists with work on display. The outdoor event is in Downtown Wyandotte. Visit wyandotte.net/arts_and_culture/street_art_fair/index.php for more information. For more on the artist, visit brightstroke.com.

Melody Baetens