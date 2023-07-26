World-traveling puppet Little Amal to visit Michigan in September

As part of a large-scale, nationwide public art project, a 12-foot puppet of a Syrian girl will visit Michigan in September.

Called Little Amal, the puppet represents a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl and has become a global symbol of human rights. Her 6,000-mile trek across the United States will span two months and 35 cities for meet-and-greets at influential cultural institutions with American artists.

Amal will visit Michigan Sept. 24-26, making stops at cultural institutions in Detroit, Ann Abor and Flint, including the Arab National Museum, Detroit Institute of Arts, Matrix Theatre Company, Detroit Public Theatre, Freedom House Detroit, Islamic Center of Detroit, Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit and many others. The locations will create a series of theatrical welcome events for the puppet, according to details released Wednesday.

“Amal stands for unity and hope, and we couldn’t impart this message without the hundreds of partners, large and small, coming together to support us as we embark on this journey,” said the Walk Productions Artistic Director Amir Nizar Zuabi. “Each artist, organization and institution has a story to tell about their unique slice of American history and culture, and is inviting Amal and all Americans to learn about what makes this country’s heart beat.”

Designed by the Handspring Puppet Company of Cape Town, South Africa, Little Amal has traveled more than 5,500 miles through14 countries, meeting more than 1 million people since 2021.

Additional information will be available closer to her visit at walkwithamal.org.