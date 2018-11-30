Former first lady Michelle Obama (Photo: Matt Slocum / AP)

New York – Michelle Obama’s “Becoming” is selling at a pace rarely seen for a political memoir, or any nonfiction book.

Combined hardcover, e-book and audio sales in the U.S. and Canada topped 2 million copies in the first 15 days, Crown Publishing announced Friday. By comparison, former first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton’s memoir “Living History” needed a month to sell 1 million copies. Former President George W. Bush’s “Decision Points” took several weeks to reach 2 million. Former President Bill Clinton’s “My Life” quickly sold 1 million copies but took far longer to hit 2 million.

“Becoming,” which came out Nov. 13, now has 3.4 million hardcover copies in print. The former first lady is in the midst of a promotional tour, with guests including Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/books/2018/11/30/sales-michelle-obama-book-top-two-million-copies/38644213/