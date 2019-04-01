Cecile Richards, past president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, will appear at the Metro Detroit Book & Author Society's spring luncheon. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News)

The Metro Detroit Book & Author Society’s spring book luncheon is set for May 20 in Livonia with four featured authors, including former Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richard.

Richards, now a the board of trustees for the Ford Foundation, has penned “Make Trouble: Stand Up, Speak Out and Find the Courage to Lead.” An outspoken supporter of women’s rights, Richards is the daughter of former Texas governor Ann Richards.

Novelist Elizabeth George will also appear and speak at the luncheon. Her latest is “The Punishment She Deserves,” which is part of her Inspector Lynley mystery series.

This year’s panel is rounded out by Joe Grimm, author of “The Faygo Book” and Elaine Weiss, who has written the historical book “The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote.”

The Book & Author Society’s luncheon starts at noon at Burton Manor, 27777 Schoolcraft, and book sales open one hour earlier. Ticket, $40, include lunch and a chance to have your books autographed. Find tickets at bookandauthor.org or by calling (586) 685-5750.

