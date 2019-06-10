"Building the Modern World: Albert Kahn in Detroit" by Michael H. Hodges won First Place for Biography in the Midwest Book Awards. (Photo: Courtesy of Wayne State University Press)

Detroit News reporter Michael H. Hodges took First Place for Biography in the Midwest Book Awards for “Building the Modern World: Albert Kahn in Detroit.” The news was announced May 4 by the Midwest Independent Publishing Association.

"It's an honor," said Hodges, whose 240-page look at Kahn, a German-Jewish immigrant, follows his rise from his teenage apprenticeship to one of the most influential architects of the 20th century.

The book, which has 170 images, details Kahn's influence on others, his friendship with Henry Ford and his efforts to save the Diego Rivera murals at the Detroit Institute of Arts.

This is the second time in several months that Hodges’ book, published last year by Wayne State University Press, has snagged a significant honor. Earlier this year, it was named a “Notable Book” by the Library of Michigan.

Hodges, who covers the fine arts for The Detroit News, has worked at the paper since 1991. “Building the Modern World” is his second book. His first was “Michigan’s Historic Railroad Stations,” also from WSU Press.

Author Michael H. Hodges (Photo: Courtesy of Michael H. Hodges)

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/books/2019/06/10/detroit-news-michael-hodges-wins-1st-place-midwest-book-awards/1409596001/