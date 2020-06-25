A New York court dismissed a lawsuit brought by President Donald Trump’s brother seeking to block the publication of a tell-all book by their niece Mary Trump.

Robert Trump filed the suit Tuesday in Queens probate court, arguing that the book’s publication would violate confidentiality agreements relating to the settlement of the will of Fred Trump, the president’s father. The probate court said it was not the proper forum for such a case.

Mary Trump’s book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” is due to be published on July 28, 2020. (Photo: .)

Judge Peter Kelly said Thursday the case should have been brought in trial court in Manhattan rather than in the probate court where Fred Trump’s estate was settled. Kelly said that proceeding ended in 2001 and no longer exists.

Charles Harder, Robert Trump’s lawyer in the matter, said his client would file a new lawsuit in Manhattan.

Mary Trump’s book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” which is due to be published on July 28, will include purported psychological observations about her “toxic” family, according to the lawsuit. It’s also expected to reveal her role as a primary source for the New York Times’s investigation into the president’s taxes, and to detail her claim that the family’s mistreatment of her father, Fred Trump Jr., contributed to his early death.

In this Nov. 3, 1999, file photo, real estate developer Donald Trump, center right, with his date Melania Knauss, right, speaks to his sister-in-law Blaine Trump, left, as his brother Robert Trump listens at a dinner in New York. (Photo: Diane Bonadreff / AP, File)

“I am deeply disappointed in my niece Mary’s decision to write a book concerning our family,” Robert Trump said in a statement earlier in the week. “Her attempt to sensationalize and mischaracterize our family relationship after all of these years for her own financial gain is both a travesty and injustice to the memory of my late brother Fred and our beloved parents.

