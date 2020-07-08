President Donald Trump’s brother urged a New York judge to block a tell-all book written by their niece, due out next week, even as copies of the damning memoir began circulating in the press.

Mary Trump’s book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” portrays the president as a skilled liar and narcissist who rose to power after being coddled by the media and banks.

In this Nov. 3, 1999 file photo, Robert Trump, left, joins real estate developer and presidential hopeful Donald Trump at an event in New York. (Photo: Diane Bondaress, AP, File)

But the book violates the confidentiality clause of a 2001 settlement over the will of the family’s late patriarch and doesn’t constitute the kind political speech that’s protected by the First Amendment, Robert Trump said in a court filing late Tuesday in Poughkeepsie, New York.

“Mary Trump is free to comment on political issues, free to comment on who she is voting for in 2020, and free to express whatever opinions she has about the President’s performance in office,” Charles Harder, the lawyer representing Robert Trump in the case, said in the filing. “What she is barred from doing is writing about her relationship with the proponents.”

Robert Trump’s lawsuit, filed last month, seeks to have injunctions put in place against both Mary Trump and her publisher, Simon & Schuster Inc. Justice Hal Greenwald will decide the matter without a hearing as soon as July 10 – just four days before the book is set to go on sale. Mary Trump’s lawyers have asked for oral arguments before a decision is made.

On Tuesday, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany called Mary Trump’s work “a book of falsehoods” full of “absurd allegations.”

