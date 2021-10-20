Mental health nonprofit declines donated proceeds from Jamie Lynn Spears’ upcoming memoir

Jessica Schladebeck

New York Daily News

A nonprofit organization dedicated to ending stigma surrounding mental health has declined an act of charity from Jamie Lynn Spears, who is currently locked in a feud with her superstar sister, Britney, over drama surrounding her controversial conservatorship.

The “Zoey 101″ actress earlier this month revealed she finished penning her memoir, “Things I Should Have Said,” noting that she intends to donate a portion of the proceeds to the organization, This is My Brave. But less than a week later, the charity announced on Instagram that it has rejected the offer.

“We hear you. This Is My Brave was recently recommended to be a beneficiary organization for the proceeds from Jamie Lynn Spears’ upcoming book,” the organization wrote in a post Tuesday. “We have made the decision to decline the offer of receiving proceeds from the book sales.”

While the nonprofit did not elaborate further, the move was likely in part influenced by Britney Spears fans, who have accused Jamie Lynn of failing to support her older sister and ultimately exploiting her through her conservatorship.

A source told ET that Jamie Lynn, 30, is “extremely upset over the current situation that after violent threats and rhetoric, a charitable organization has been put in a position of no longer feeling as though they can safely accept a donation from her.”

“Jamie Lynn has been forced to stay silent for years and now she’s being attacked for finally speaking her truth. People fail to realize that Jamie Lynn has suffered some of the same trauma that Britney has,” the source continued.

“This isn’t Britney OR Jamie Lynn. This is about a family trauma and how it affects each person differently. There is a bigger conversation to be had about supporting every voice.”

Jamie Lynn’s memoir, long a subject of controversy, initially ruffled feathers back in July, when websites for Worthy Publishing and Barnes and Noble listed its title as “I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring It Out.”

It’s a reference to Britney Spears single, “…Baby One More Time.”

Worthy Publishing later released a statement clarifying that “incorrect and incomplete information” was shared about the “as-yet-untitled memoir.”

While Jamie Lynn has voiced support for her sister on social media over the course of the last year, Britney, 39, has bluntly and repeatedly blasted her family for caging her with the conservatorship.

“I would honestly like to sue my family,” the elder Spears previously said in court.

And though she has not mentioned her sister specifically, the “Oops I did it Again” singer has appeared to refute Jamie Lynn’s claims of support in a series of vague and snarky Instagram posts.

Last month, a judge freed Britney from the conservatorship, ruling that it has allowed her father and family to unhealthily control the singer for 13 years.

Jamie Lynn’s memoir is set to hit the shelves in January 2022.