New book 'Detroit Tiki' takes a look at the area's 'Polynesian pop' past

In the 20th century, tiki bars and Polynesian-themed restaurants were popular coast to coast and beyond, including in Michigan.

The new book "Detroit Tiki" takes a look back at some of the area's most well-known restaurants from that era. Following a forward by local tiki enthusiast and illustrator Dave Chow, author Renee Tadey paints a picture of these unique destinations and tells the stories of the people behind them.