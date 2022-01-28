New Albert Kahn field guide by local author, historian details 300 Kahn sites

One of the first times architectural historian and photographer Dale Carlson really experienced an Albert Kahn masterpiece, albeit in a decaying state, was at a rave inside Detroit's Packard Plant. The experience left an impression.

Today, Carlson is an authority on Kahn's work not just in Michigan but across the world. But for Metro Detroiters who'd like to learn more about the celebrated architect's work specifically in southeast Michigan, Carlson, who is based in Berkley, has a new book, "Kahn's Detroit: A Field Guide to Albert Kahn Designs in the Metro Area."