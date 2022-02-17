Original 'Bambi' was not a children's story, says a Minnesota folklore expert

Richard Chin

Star Tribune

The novel on which the Disney movie was based dealt with loss, loneliness and racism.

If you thought it was rough to see Bambi's mother die in the 1942 Disney film, you should read the original story.

Before it became an animated classic movie for children, "Bambi" was a 1922 novel by Austrian writer and journalist Felix Salten. According to a new translation by Jack Zipes, it's a dark story of brutality, loss and, ultimately, loneliness.