Book World: What are the secrets to a meaningful life? Women over 50 share their insights

Maria Leonard

Special to the Washington Post

The Second Half: Forty Women Reveal Life After Fifty

By Ellen Warner

Brandeis University Press. 257 pp. $35

I revel in opportunities to question older people about what they have learned. My family used to beg me not to talk to random strangers, but my endless curiosity yielded fodder in my professional life and guidance in my personal endeavors. Reading Ellen Warner's "The Second Half: Forty Women Reveal Life After Fifty" is like having one of those intimate conversations with each of 40 women from around the world as they share their formative experiences and advice for younger generations. Their insights are particularly valuable in a country where intergenerational learning is often lost, where finding assisted-living housing for our senior family members is more common than moving them into our homes.