Animal Planet star to host virtual signing of children's book Tuesday

Dan McKernan, founder of the Barn Sanctuary in Chelsea and star of the Animal Planet series “Saved by the Barn,” will sign copies of his new children’s picture book, “This Farm is a Family,” during a virtual program at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The virtual event marks Tuesday’s release of McKernan’s first children’s book, published by Zonderkidz of Grand Rapids. McKernan will sign hardcover copies of the book and answer questions. The book’s aim is to bring awareness to the plight of rescued farm animals and to teach kids about compassion and helping others during hard times.

McKernan left his tech job in Austin, Texas, to establish the sanctuary on his family’s 70-acre farm in Chelsea in 2016. Barn Sanctuary rescues and rehabilitates farm animals in need across the country. To date, the non-profit group has saved about 400 animals.

In “This Farm is a Family,” the well-loved rescued animals at Barn Sanctuary decide to help Buttercup the cow who is having a difficult time adjusting to her new home. The animals rally together to show Buttercup love and help her discover she’s part of their family. Buttercup is based on a cow that Barn Sanctuary rescued from Pinckney.

“This picture book shares a powerful message about family and it’s another way we can educate children on the ways we can show compassion to all creatures,” McKernan says.

To order a signed copy of the book and participate in the live streaming event, go here.