Four Tops Duke Fakir to discuss memoir at Detroit Public Library

Sugar pie, honey bunch, if you just can’t help yourself, head to the Detroit Public Library on Wednesday for Detroit Public Library's Author Series presentation of Duke Fakir and Kathleen McGhee-Anderson as they discuss "I'll Be There: My Life with the Four Tops."

As one of the defining voices of Motown and the last surviving member of the original Four Tops, Fakir recalls and cherishes the memories he shared as part of this group in his memoir “I’ll Be There: My Life with the Four Tops.” Along with his co-writer Kathleen McGhee, he will be presenting his story at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Detroit Public Library. The discussion will be followed by a question and answer session and book signing.

The Four Tops performed for 44 years without a change in singers, featuring the voices of Levi Stubbs, Abdul “Duke” Fakir, Renaldo “Obie” Benson and Lawrence Peyton. Fakir said the original group’s bond was a story that he felt needed to be shared with the world, as the original four previously discussed writing a book together.

“When the Four Tops were alive, we always said that we would sit down the four of us and write a book together about our lives and how we started,” Fakir said. “It's just a wonderful, loving story about four guys that were born pretty much in the ghetto, and blossomed into world loved gentlemen. Because once we started singing, our whole perspective of life changed. We just started looking at the beauty of life and traveling and being able to sing to the world and making people happy.”

Fakir enjoyed recalling details of his past while working through the writing process with McGhee.

“The writing process was very easy,” Fakir said. “We would sit out at the pool for about four days and we talked all day long… I just re-lived the wonderful experiences of my life from the very beginning. She enjoyed writing it and we just had fun.”

Fakir hopes that readers will understand the importance of teamwork and working toward a common goal of love from his story.

“They (readers) should learn how four guys from the ghetto, because of music, made love,” Fakir said. “We loved each other, we loved singing with each other, we loved making music, we loved entertaining people, and we realized we can make people happy... If you have one common goal, which is love of some sort, four people can work together and do whatever it takes to reach that goal.”

As a Motown singer who has spent his entire life in Detroit, Fakir said the city influenced his career.

“When Motown was moving, we decided to still stay in Detroit, and that's where we've been,” Fakir said. “I'm still here... I've always loved Detroit... I don’t think about it in the negative, what would have happened if we had not stayed in Detroit. I know what happened because of us being in Detroit, that we kept our togetherness and it just paid off for years and years and years of enjoying exactly what we did.”

In addition to the memoir, Fakir and McGhee have collaborated with producers Paul Lambert and Michael Swanson, senior vice president of NBC and Universal Television Production to create the musical, "I'll Be There." The show is expected to premiere in Detroit in Spring 2023 before traveling to London.

