Novel by Detroit native takes readers on an Afrofuturistic journey

Author and Detroit native Denise Crittendon said she’s finally on the cusp of her dreams after publishing her first Afrofuturistic novel.

Set 5,000 years in the future, Crittendon's debut novel “Where it Rains in Color” tells the story of Lileana, a woman who lives on the all-Black planet of Swazembi. The book was released on Dec. 6.

“I felt like melanin was something that could be made into something really magical, if you allow yourself to consider what it actually is and the potential,” said Crittendon, a former Detroit News staff writer.

Crittendon started her career at The News in 1978, where she wrote feature stories for the Accent section, and said she didn’t plan on leaving the field initially.

“I really, really loved it… I absolutely loved the deadline rush and I think when I was young, I needed it,” she said. “But I always had this yearning in the back of my mind to explore my imagination.”

During a leave of absence in the mid-1980s, Crittendon said she visited Zimbabwe, which inspired the setting of her book.

Crittendon attempted to write her novel in 1993 after leaving her position at The Detroit News but quickly realized the concept would take time to perfect.

“(All I had) was just a hastily written novel, and it really needed to be fleshed out… I stuck it in a drawer,” she said.

It wasn’t until 2017 that Crittendon found the time to focus solely on her novel, and the journey began.

“I created a world that’s fairly unbelievable in some ways, particularly in the way we travel which is through a wind force known as the sweep,” she said. “The world is beautiful and the surface of this world is lavished with floating colors.”

The novel goes beyond the bounds of science fiction and fantasy, landing in a genre known as Afrofuturistic; which was coined in 1994 by Mark Dery as a term that is the culmination of science-fiction, history and fantasy to explore the African-American experience.

While trying to create a utopia rich in vibrant colors and tranquility, Crittendon said she found herself analyzing the meaning of racism in society.

“I wanted to make sure that I was uplifting people of color and our experience,” she said. “So I just kind of wanted to show in a kind of allegorical way that it’s ridiculous to make color a basis of discrimination when colors are these joyous vibrations.”

While the gap in Black science-fiction writers is obvious, Crittendon said it’s closing and it’s Black women who are closing that gap.

Current top fiction writers in the country are Black women, including N. K Jemisin, Nnedi Okorafor and Octavia Butler, Crittendon said. While she’s honored to join the list of notable Black writers, she says she filled a gap in the genre herself.

“Most of the Black science-fiction focuses on the Black culture to a degree… but I really wanted something that blatantly elevated and revered Black women,” she said. “Everyone brings something different to the genre.”

Categorized as space opera and fantasy, "Where it Rains in Color" is sure to speak to all readers, regardless of gender or race, she said.

“People are captivated by the world itself… but Black women, in particular, are getting the real message and they’re excited,” she said.