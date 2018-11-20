Iggy's Eggies to serve hot breakfast out of Lovers Only in Capitol Park
Detroit’s Capitol Park residents and visitors will be able to start the day with a hot breakfast when Iggy’s Eggies opens inside popular burger joint Lovers Only.
Locally-sourced eggs and breakfast meats will accompany Roos Roast coffee weekday mornings at 8 a.m. via a walk-up window on the Grand River side of Lovers Only. An opening date is to be announced.
Lovers Only proprietor Eli Boyer, who also owns Ferndale’s Voyager, said in a press release that he and his chefs Jennifer Jackson and Justin Tootla thought the downtown Detroit area could benefit from a “quick, easy, delicious hot breakfast.”
Some of their signature items to look for are a corned beef hash and egg sandwich on grilled rye, a fried bologna and egg sandwich and a vegetarian option with sprouts, avocado, onion, feta, hummus and egg on seedy bread.
Lovers Only is at 34 E. Grand River in Detroit. Visit iggyseggies.com or follow on Instagram @iggyseggies
