Iggy's Eggies will open inside Lovers Only in Capitol Park soon. (Photo: Courtesy of Iggy's Eggies)

Detroit’s Capitol Park residents and visitors will be able to start the day with a hot breakfast when Iggy’s Eggies opens inside popular burger joint Lovers Only.

Locally-sourced eggs and breakfast meats will accompany Roos Roast coffee weekday mornings at 8 a.m. via a walk-up window on the Grand River side of Lovers Only. An opening date is to be announced.

Lovers Only proprietor Eli Boyer, who also owns Ferndale’s Voyager, said in a press release that he and his chefs Jennifer Jackson and Justin Tootla thought the downtown Detroit area could benefit from a “quick, easy, delicious hot breakfast.”

Some of their signature items to look for are a corned beef hash and egg sandwich on grilled rye, a fried bologna and egg sandwich and a vegetarian option with sprouts, avocado, onion, feta, hummus and egg on seedy bread.

Lovers Only is at 34 E. Grand River in Detroit. Visit iggyseggies.com or follow on Instagram @iggyseggies

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens



Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/dining/2018/11/20/iggys-eggies-serve-breakfast-out-lovers-only-capitol-park/2068867002/