The long wait for Ferndale’s Antihero to open is over this week. The Japanese bar and restaurant will debut Thursday at 4 p.m.

Antihero is hotly-anticipated not just because it’s in downtown Ferndale at 231 W. Nine Mile, but also because it’s owned by Working Class Outlaws. The same restaurant group is behind two other popular Ferndale joints: Public House next door and Imperial on Woodward just north of Nine Mile.

Antihero — which is decked out with painted murals from Detroit artist Glenn Barr — bills itself as an izakaya, a Japanese pub. Expect sake and other Japanese wines, spirits and beers, and a food menu featuring Japanese items like noodles, dumplings and fried rice.

Chef Nick Erven of Los Angeles has reportedly taken over the kitchen after chef former executive chef Brandon Zarb left the restaurant group earlier this year.

Call AntiHero at (248) 307-7383.

