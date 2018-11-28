Hard Rock Cafe Legendary Burger. The downtown Detroit restaurant will close in January. (Photo: Hard Rock Cafe)

Rock memorabilia, barbeque bacon cheeseburgers and the Hard Rock Café gift shop are exiting the stage early next year when the casual restaurant chain closes its Detroit location across from Campus Martius.

Opened in 2003, the restaurant at 45 Monroe offered something familiar to people worldwide in the heart of downtown in the One Campus Martius building.

According to Hard Rock International, the lease is up and the restaurant will close on Jan. 26. The company says its not ruling out a new Detroit location.

“The brand remains committed to the city and is open to having another location within the market, if the right space can be identified,” the company said in a statement released Wednesday.

Founded in the 1970s, Hard Rock International has restaurants, bars, casinos, hotels and live music venues in more than 70 countries. Since 2007 its been owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens



Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/dining/2018/11/28/detroits-hard-rock-cafe-close-january/2140212002/