Metro Detroit's craft cocktail scene will be fêted next month during the first annual Golden Jigger Awards.
The cool and chic affair is being organized by cocktail and spirits blog Nick Drinks and its founder Nick Britsky, who has teamed up with a flock of boozy sponsors to execute the awards.
Britsky has curated the nominees in categories that honor people and places in the local industry such as Best Bartender, Best Beer Program, Best Beverage Rep, Best Craft Cocktail Bar, Best Wine Shop and others.
The most anticipated award is likely Best Bartender, which highlights a diverse group of craft cocktail experts from the region's top bars and restaurants, including Brent Foster, Paul Fradeneck, Yani Moraitis Frye, Tara Jagodzinski, Marlowe Johnson, Will Lee, David Miles-Cole Martinez, Kaytee Querro, Katrell Thomas, and Chas Williams.
A panel of local experts were assembled to weigh their with their votes, which will be counted along with votes from the general, cocktail-loving public.
The winners will be announced and toasted at a party 6 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Willis Show Bar, 4156 Third, Detroit. Tickets are $25 and include sponsored cocktails from Copper & Kings American Brand Company (additional drinks available from the cash bar) and snacks. Dressy attire is encouraged.
Voting runs online through Tuesday. Vote or purchase tickets at NickDrinks.com.
