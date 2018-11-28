A pack of two Snowbits will be given to the first 12 people at the Warren Tim Hortons on Van Dyke Saturday. (Photo: Courtesy of Tim Hortons)

Snowball-sized Timbits are coming to one area Tim Hortons café this weekend.

The Canadian coffee shop’s Warren restaurant at 29030 Van Dyke will be one of a few locations nationwide to offer the extra-large Timbits, called “Snowbits,” which are covered in powdered sugar.

The super-sized doughnut holes aren't being sold. Only the first 12 guests who mention them at the Warren location will get a pack of two for free.

“We are celebrating the return of the holidays and thanking our guests this holiday season by giving away free Snowbits at select stores on December 1st,” Shawn Thompson, President Tim Hortons U.S. said in a news release. “We encourage guests to get into the holiday spirit by sharing a Snowbit with a friend alongside a holiday beverage in our festive winter-themed cups.”

The giant Timbits pair well with Tim Hortons’ holiday beverages like hot chocolate in flavors of peppermint, salted caramel and white chocolate, the company said.

