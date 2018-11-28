Buy Photo Hot chocolate from Oloman Cafe in Hamtramck. (Photo: Melody Baetens / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Winter doesn't officially start for three more weeks, but this blistery late fall is weather enough to call in for seasonal comforts. Let's talk hot chocolate.

Forget the powdered stuff with petrified marshmallows that you mixed with milk — or worse, just water — when you were a kid. Treat yourself or your clan to a sweet and chocolaty cup from one of Metro Detroit's several cafes and bistros.

Oloman Cafe: Silky and sweet, the steamy cup whipped up at this neighborhood spot is made with Ghirardelli hot chocolate. Get it topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle, and enjoy inside the art-filled cafe, which also serves classic coffeehouse beverages like espresso, macchiato, cold brew and affogato, an Italian coffee dessert. 10215 Jos Campau, Hamtramck. (313) 800-5089.

La Strada Dolci e Caffé: This European cafe and restaurant makes a cup using 100 percent Italian cacoa, organic milk and the option to be topped with Chantilly cream. 243 E. Merrill, Birmingham. (248) 480-0492.

Garrido's Bistro & Pastry makes an over-the-top hot chocolate. (Photo: Courtesy of Garrido's Bistro & Pastry)

Garrido's Bistro: They've done it again. Much like their stacked milkshakes, this eclectic spot goes all out for its hot chocolate. Order a basic beverage with some whipped cream and cookie crumbles, or get your mug loaded with toasted marshmallows, a whole doughnut, cookies and other confections. Garrido's also serves flavored hot chocolates with raspberry, pistachio and pumpkin spice options. 19605 Mack, Grosse Pointe Woods. (313) 466-3042.

Good Cakes and Bakes: More hot chocolate variety can be slurped up at this Detroit bakery with cups of milk, dark and white chocolate. The chocolate ganache and whipped cream are made in-house, as are the big, fluffy marshmallows. 19363 Livernois, Detroit. (313) 468-9915.

City Bakery: Opened earlier this year, this New York City-based chain (which only has locations in NYC, Detroit and Japan) makes the chocolate lover's hot chocolate. It also gives you an excuse to visit the beautiful Fisher Building where it is located. In NYC, City Bakery celebrates every year with a monthlong Hot Chocolate Festival in February. 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. (313) 315-3036.

City Bakery opened in the Fisher Building in January. (Photo: Courtesy of City Bakery)

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens





Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/dining/2018/11/28/thaw-out-hot-chocolate-these-5-metro-detroit-cafes/2116376002/