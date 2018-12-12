The Conserva in Ferndale will close after service on Dec. 22. (Photo: Janna Coumoundouros, Lilacpop Studio)

After just two years of bringing an artistic, chef-driven approach to dining in Ferndale, the Conserva announced Wednesday it will close next week.

"To all our guests, past, present and future: we consider ourselves lucky to have served you and truly hope you’ve enjoyed yourselves as much as we have," the restaurant posted on Facebook. "However, our time in Ferndale is coming to a close."

Opened in late 2016 at 201 E. Nine Mile in downtown Ferndale where applauded restaurant Torino had been, Conserva was run by chef Matthew Baldridge, formerly executive chef of Cliff Bell's jazz club and restaurant in downtown Detroit.

Zatar-rubbed octopus, a dish at the Conserva in Ferndale. (Photo: Janna Coumoundouros, Lilacpop Studio)

The social media post explains that due to "extenuating circumstances in our families, it won't be reasonable for us to continue running Conserva to its full potential."

"We’re proud of every plate we’ve sent out, every wine we’ve opened and every cocktail we’ve shaken. Our goal like so many of our peers is to raise the bar across Detroit’s dining and drinking landscape and that won’t change moving forward — it's who we are," the statement said, adding that the team plans to "come back stronger when the time is right."

The bright and sophisticated restaurant will celebrate its two year anniversary and last night of service on Dec. 22. It will be open for service through Friday for dinner and drinks this week and also Dec. 18-21, according to the post.

Call (248) 291-6133 or email theconservaferndale@gmail.com for reservations.

