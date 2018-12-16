The Beacon park restaurant has a new lunch menu, too, which can be enjoyed in or outside. Northville's Deadwood Bar + Grill also offers igloo dining.

Lumen Detroit, Beacon Park's beer-centric restaurant with European and American influences, has started lunch service on Fridays and weekends.

The daytime menu has a lot of the Lumen staples like soft pretzels, crab cakes, frites and their chicken wings with everything bagel seasoning, plus some new lighter items like a Maurice salad ($14) and a salmon burger ($15).

"We try to be conscious of people's time so we want things that are easily executed, but still keeping with our quality and keeping with our theme," said chef Gabby Milton, Lumen's general manager.

The slightly different daytime menu also has a lunch version of the park-side restaurant's popular farmer's market bowl, which is filled with hummus, tabbouleh, vegetables, olives and bread ($12), plus the choice to add on a protein like chicken, shrimp or salmon ($5-$7).

There's also a turkey club on a light pretzel roll and a hearty croque monsieur; both $14 and served with frites.

Besides lunch service, another new thing at Lumen is their heated, clear igloos dotting the patio, which allow diners to eat and drink outside while still keeping warm. They seat 6-8, are available on a first come, first serve basis and they're very popular at night and on weekends, says chef Milton.

Lumen isn't the only local restaurant with these fun domes. Deadwood Bar + Grill, 18730 Northville in Northville, has two heated igloos made of glass. They seat up to 10 and can be reserved in advance. Call (248) 347-4353 or check igloo availability online at deadwoodbarandgrill.com.

The Deadwood also has a classic Maurice salad, plus burgers, sandwiches, fish, steaks and pasta. The Adirondack-style restaurant is open daily at 11:30 a.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m.

Lumen Detroit, 1903 Grand River in Detroit, is open 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Sun. and 3-11 p.m. Tues.-Thurs. Call (313) 626-5005 or use the Open Table app to make a reservation; walk-ins are welcome, too.

