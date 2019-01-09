Union Joints restaurant group will offer free mac and cheese to federal employees on Mondays for as long as the shutdown lasts. (Photo: Michael Harlan Turkell)

Metro Detroit restaurant group Union Joints is offering a free meal on Monday to any government employee affected by the current shutdown.

Anyone with a federal ID is welcome to a free dish of the group's famous macaroni and cheese dish for them and one for a family member.

Union Joints include Clarkston Union, Union Woodshop, Vinsetta Garage, Fenton Fire Hall, Gran Castor and others. The deal is good for any mac and cheese dish every Monday for as long as the shutdown lasts.

"We can imagine that these folks have more pressing things to pay for right now than date night or dinner out... so it’s our honor to extend this deal their way," Union Joints co-owner Curt Catallo said in an e-mail to The Detroit News. "I mean, mac and cheese is the most important comfort food for a reason."

The most recent government shutdown started on Dec. 22.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens





Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/dining/2019/01/09/local-restaurant-group-offer-free-mac-and-cheese-fed-employees-during-shutdown/2526880002/