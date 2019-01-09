Roasted butternut squash chowder from Irie Occasions (Photo: Irie Occasions)

The pop-up dining scene in Detroit continues to crank out some inventive and sought-after cuisine in 2019.

These roaming chefs are serving food from around the world in local brew pubs, dive bars and other places that don't have a set menu, as well as in places that are made especially to showcase different chefs.

From pierogi to Pakistani, here are 10 events worth bringing your appetite to this winter:

Pietrzyk Pierogi: Erica Pietrzyk has been seen all over town selling her Polish dumplings — gourmet and traditional — and other Polish street food at local bars. To celebrate David Bowie's Jan. 8 birthday, her menu at Urbanrest Brewing Company Thursday will be a tribute to the late music legend with items like "Life on Mushrooms" pierogi and "Diamond Kielbasa Dog." 6-9 p.m. Thurs. 2615 Wolcott, Ferndale. pietrzykpierogi.com. She's also appearing Friday for a pierogi happy hour at 8 Degrees Plato Detroit beer market in Cass Corridor.

Irie Occasions at Detroit City Distillery: This family-run catering and event planning group also keeps busy. Each Friday they bring Caribbean-inspired food to the Detroit City Distillery's tasting room in Eastern Market, giving you something to soak up the house-made whiskey, gin and vodka that is crafted from scratch. 6 p.m. Fridays. 2462 Riopelle, Detroit. irieoccasionscatering.com. Irie Occasions is also has a one-off scheduled for the east side tiki bar Lost River on Jan. 24.

Raquel's Cocina at Jamex: Enjoy a Sunday Funday with fresh Mexican fare from this authentic pop-up. Expect fresh-made guacamole, street tacos, tamales and sopes, which are made with thick corn tortillas. 4 p.m. Sundays. 21721 Harper, St. Clair Shores. (586) 944-2330.

Street Beet's vegan "Taco Hell" pop-up returns to PJ's Lager House this month. (Photo: Courtesy of Street Beet)

Street Beet Vegan Taco Hell at PJ's Lager House: Chefs Nina Paletta and Meghan Shaw have been drawing big crowds at their vegan junk food events where they serve meatless versions of Taco Bell favorites like their "sleezy gordita crunch" or "chaloopy surpeme." 6-10 p.m. Tues. 1254 Michigan, Detroit. facebook.com/streetbeetdetroit. The gals are also serving a vegan brunch Jan. 20 at the Firebird Tavern in Greektown.

Crispy Roll at Lost River: Like Urbanrest and Jamex, newish tiki bar Lost River is a hot spot for guest chefs. They've got a full schedule of different cuisine popping in this month, including Maritza Garibay's Crispy Roll. She'll be frying up her famous cheeseburger roll along with a chipotle mac and cheese roll, a Polish roll and a traditional spicy red cabbage option. At $3, they make a great bar snack to match Lost River's tropical drink menu. 7-11 p.m. Jan. 18. 15421 Mack, Detroit. (313) 720-0673.

Dr. Sushi Omakase Dinners at Hard Gallery: When you see "omakase" on a menu, that means you let the chef decide what goes on your plate. Chef Nick George of the Dr. Sushi Japanese pop-up will serve a 15-20 course sushi and washoku dinner of his choosing over the course of two hours on plates designed by a local artist. 8 p.m. Jan. 18-19. $130. 4719 16th Street, #3, Detroit. Tickets at eventbrite.com.

Chef Reniel Billups of Irie Occasions will serve a six-course Jamaican dinner at Revolver in Hamtramck for one weekend only, Jan. 18-20. (Photo: Courtesy of Irie Occasions)

Chef Reniel Billups at Revolver: Chef Billups, who is part of the Irie Occasions family catering business, will dig deeper into Jamaican cuisine with this six-course dinner at host kitchen Revolver. The Kingston-born chef will start with a curried kale salad, followed by a fried sardine dish, smoked mackerel stew, red peas soup, curried goat leg and dessert. 6 p.m. Jan. 18-20. $50, plus gratuity. 9737 Jos Campau, Hamtramck. revolverhamtramck.com.

Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery's Burns Night Celebration at Urbanrest Brewing Company: This media-savvy, west side bakery returns to Ferndale for its second annual feast of Scottish classics including haggis, Scotch eggs, Scotch ale and more. Expect a crowd. 4-11 p.m. Jan. 25. 2615 Wolcott, Ferndale. (313) 532-1181.

Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery will celebrate poet Robert Burns with a Scottish feast at Urbanrest Brewery in Ferndale on Jan. 25. (Photo: Courtesy of Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery)

Gajiza Dumplins at Kuhnhenn Brewing Co.: Pair homemade dumplings stuffed with locally sourced ingredients later this month at Kuhnhenn's original location in Warren. Vegan and vegetarian options available. 4-9 p.m. Jan. 31. 5919 Chicago, Warren. (586) 979-8361.

Khana at Urbanrest Brewing: Back to Urbanrest next month for a Pakistani street food pop-up. Khana's Maryam Khan serves 100 percent halal Pakistani cuisine that is just a little different than her mother traditionally prepared. Vegan and dairy-free options will be available. 5-9 p.m. Feb. 27. 2615 Wolcott, Ferndale. facebook.com/khanadetroit.

