The "Juliet" pizza at Mootz Pizzeria + Bar is topped with prosciutto, fig jam, gorgonzola, mozzarella and balsamic glaze. (Photo: Joshua Hanford)

When Mootz Pizzeria + Bar opens in downtown Detroit later this month, customers can enjoy New York-style pies and slices along with other Italian food and a full bar, but only if they have a credit or debit card.

“Mootz Pizzeria + Bar is a completely ‘cashless’ operation,” reads a press release sent Tuesday.

While cashless businesses are nothing new, it is unusual to see a casual, brick-and-mortar restaurant not accept greenbacks. Owners say it’s more efficient and cleaner to accept cards only, and say it’s more secure for customers, who can pay without their credit card leaving their possession. Mootz will also accept Apple and Google Pay.

The menu at this 4,000-square-foot restaurant was created by pizza expert and culinary consultant Bruno DiFabio, who is a six-time champion of the World Pizza Games. He’s created a variety of signature pies and other dishes like baked ravioli, burrata (a fresh cheese dish) and meatballs.

“The Mootz Pizzeria + Bar menu pulls from popular offerings at New York’s most prominent pizzerias while also featuring items Detroiter’s won’t find anywhere else,” DiFabio said in a press release. “New York pizza has officially arrived in the Motor City.”

The restaurant will validate parking from the nearby Z Deck garage for two hours. Later this year, the plan is to offer delivery within a one-mile radius via bicycle.

Mootz Pizzeria + Bar is running soft service now and opens officially Jan. 28 at 1230 Library in Detroit. Hours will be 11 a.m.-midnight Sun.-Thurs. and 11 a.m.-1:30 a.m. Fri.-Sat. Visit www.mootzpizzeria.com or call (313) 243-1230 for more information.

Mootz Pizzeria will officially open on Jan. 28 in downtown Detroit. (Photo: Courtesy of Mootz Pizzeria)

