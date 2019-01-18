The Detroiter Bar has had its liquor license suspended for 21 days. (Photo: Google)

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission has suspended the liquor license of the Detroiter Bar after three violations related to serving alcohol to minors.

According to a statement from the agency, the Bricktown-area sports hangout and night spot at 655 Beaubien in Detroit served alcohol to people under 21 on three occasions. The law states if an establishment has three violations within a 24- month period the liquor license can be suspended.

The MLCC said the Detroiter Bar served minors on Aug. 4, 2016, Sept. 8, 2017 and June 3, 2018. In the first two incidents, the underage customers were not carded and were sold alcohol. A report issued to the media by the commission said that during a third incident, two decoy minors were asked to show identification but "the ensuing violation indicated either careless disregard of the law or deliberate actions of the bartender."

The Detroiter Bar will have the liquor license suspended for 21 days, Thursday through Feb. 13. Phone calls to the bar Friday afternoon went unanswered.

The MLCC also sent notice of a Walgreens location in Clarkston also had three violations resulting in serving alcohol to underage customers. This premises will have their liquor license suspended for five days at the end of the month.

Such violations could have resulted in revocation of the licenses, but a hearing on Thursday determined both would only be suspended.

"After reviewing both files, the unique fact patterns for each, and considering the entirety of the records in the hearings, the Commission felt that revocation of the licenses wasn’t warranted, but rather determined that ordering these suspensions was appropriate," said MLCC Chairman Andy Deloney

