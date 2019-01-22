Buddy's Pizza will open a Grand Rapids location this spring. (Photo: Courtesy of Buddy's)

Buddy’s signature deep-dish, brick cheese pizza is headed to Grand Rapids this spring.

This spring the Detroit-style pizza icons will open the first restaurant on the west side of the state, and the farthest one from the original Detroit location that opened in 1946.

Located at 4061 28th Street, the Grand Rapids restaurant will be the 14th Buddy’s Pizza location. The space is 6,620 square feet and seats 210 people, including a 20-person outdoor patio.

A press release issued Tuesday said the Grand Rapids location will have an “urban store design” and will use reclaimed elements from Detroit factories. Like the Metro Detroit locations, this one will serve gluten-free pizza, plus salads and other menu items, including beer such Buddy's signature craft beers Buddy Brew and Bocce IPA.

Buddy’s chief brand officer Wes Pikula said the company has had many requests to bring their square pizza to the west side.

“So many metro Detroiters have chosen Grand Rapids as a place to live because it shares so much of Detroit’s history and values,” Pikula said in a press release. “We’ve fielded many requests over the years to take Buddy’s there and we’re glad to finally be joining the community.”

An official opening date is to be announced.

