Buy Photo The last day for the Hard Rock Cafe in Downtown Detroit is Saturday. (Photo: Melody Baetens / The Detroit News)

Saturday is the final service for the Hard Rock Cafe Detroit, which opened in 2003, back when downtown Detroit was a vastly different place.

Since opening, the national bar and restaurant chain has hosted local and national bands, singing competitions, benefit shows and served many plates of deep-fried appetizers and loaded cheeseburgers.

When the closing was announced in November, Hard Rock International said in a statement that the Detroit restaurant is closing because the lease is up, but they wouldn't rule out another Detroit location in the future.

“The brand remains committed to the city and is open to having another location within the market, if the right space can be identified,” the company said in a statement. As of this month, no additional information was available on a possible new location.

The music memorabilia from this Hard Rock — including many Detroit-centric items, such as a gown worn by Diana Ross and a guitar signed by the members of rock group Sponge — will return to the restaurant group's "memorabilia warehouse."

According to a public relations representative for the brand, the guitars, outfits and artwork that hang in Hard Rock restaurants are constantly rotating globally, and the Detroit items will find homes at other properties around the world.

Buy Photo A dress worn by Diana Ross on the cover of her 1991 Motown release "The Force Behind the Power" may be sent to another Hard Rock property after the Detroit restaurant closes. (Photo: Melody Baetens / The Detroit News)

Landlords Bedrock have yet to announce any details on what will fill this corner.

"The space that Hard Rock Café will soon vacate is one of the handful of top-notch, premium locations for a restaurant/retailer in all of downtown Detroit, and is in the heart of the burgeoning and exciting urban core of the Motor City," Bedrock founder Dan Gilbert said in a statement released in November.

"Our strategy going forward will be to invest the time and energy necessary to deliver Detroit the best possible tenant that will make a long-term commitment motivated by the mission of playing their part in the continued growth and expansion of Detroit’s exciting future.”

Hard Rock Cafe Detroit is open through Saturday at 45 Monroe in Detroit. Call (313) 964-7625.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens

Buy Photo Kid Rock memorabilia at the Hard Rock Cafe at One Campus Martius building in Detroit. (Photo: Melody Baetens / The Detroit News)

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/dining/2019/01/23/hard-rock-cafes-last-day-detroit-saturday-close-memorabilia/2657329002/