The Yard House opened a Troy location in December. (Photo: HP)

Sometimes grabbing dinner is less about getting a coveted reservation at the hippest new place in town and more about finding a no-hassle restaurant that can accommodate the needs of everyone in your party.

The Yard House in Troy is suitable for the latter scenario.

The only Michigan link in a chain of 70+ locations nationwide, this beer-friendly restaurant opened in mid-December among a row of other national brands on West Big Beaver, including Seasons 52, Shake Shack, The Melting Pot, Bonefish Grill and Carrabba's Italian Grill.

While the focus here is definitely beer — they say they have so much draft beer that it requires two miles of lines to keep it all flowing — the big booths and huge menu make it reasonably family-friendly.

Yard House's Nashville hot chicken plate. (Photo: Courtesy of Yard House)

Pull open the front doors (the handle is shaped like one of their yard-style ale glasses) to enter a dining room surrounding a centerpiece bar with 110 draft beers. Look up, and you'll see a room full of kegs behind glass looming over the dining area.

The beer list is well-organized into beer style, with loads of information like the calorie count, alcohol content and pricing. Order a pint or try a few in a sampler pack. Yard House also a full bar with wine and cocktails.

The food menu is as massive as the beer selection and with close to 100 items, it is all over the place in terms of cuisine.

In addition to the 20-something appetizers, there's also a menu of about a dozen "snacks," including savory, crisp truffle fries, which are decidedly more satisfying than the unremarkable regular fries that are served with the sandwiches and burgers.

The apps list includes fried Wisconsin cheese curds, lumpia (Filipino egg rolls) and grilled Korean barbecue beef. For main entrees, travel the world between the orange chicken, jambalaya, ginger-crusted salmon, poke bowl and a whole menu of "street tacos."

Yard House has a whole menu of "street tacos," including this one that comes with a cheese-encrusted shell. (Photo: Courtesy of Yard House)

A menu of pizzas, burgers and desserts also have multiple offerings, and another section is dedicated to entrees made with Garedin, a soy- and wheat-based chicken substitute. The vegan product is used in wings, sesame chicken and noodles, vegan burger, a torta and Gardein barbecue chicken pizza.

The prices here aren't eye-popping and are what you'd expect from similar casual spots on the Big Beaver strip. Happy hour makes things even easier on the wallet, when 15 of the appetizers and four of the pizza selections are half off and all drinks are $2 cheaper. Happy Hour is 3-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri. and late night happy hour is 10 p.m. until they close Sun.-Wed.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens

Yard House

950 W. Big Beaver, Troy

(248) 273-0126

Hours: 11 a.m.-12:30 a.m. Sun.-Thurs.; 11 a.m.-1:20 a.m. Fri.-Sat.

Prices (approximate, subject to change): Snacks and apps, $5-$14; soups and salads, $6-$14; mains, $14-$16 is the average; desserts, $4-$10.

Reservations: Reservations can be made for large parties of around 20; smaller groups can call ahead to add their name to the wait list if there is one.

Noise level: Moderate to loud

Accessibility: No barriers

Parking: Large lot surrounding the restaurant

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/dining/2019/01/23/new-yard-house-troy-offers-more-than-100-beers-and-menu-items/2645704002/