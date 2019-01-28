LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

The last drop shot has been served at Drive Table Tennis Social Club inside the Penobscot Building. 

The bar, restaurant and ping pong hangout hosted a farewell party last week, and said on social media that a new location is in the future. The club was downtown with an entrance on Fort between Griswold and Shelby. 

Drive originally opened with a Woodward location in 2012, and moved to the Penobscot Building in 2014. The club reopened in 2017 after a renovation of the 4,000-square-foot space. 

