Drive Table Tennis Social Club in Penobscot Building has closed
The last drop shot has been served at Drive Table Tennis Social Club inside the Penobscot Building.
The bar, restaurant and ping pong hangout hosted a farewell party last week, and said on social media that a new location is in the future. The club was downtown with an entrance on Fort between Griswold and Shelby.
Drive originally opened with a Woodward location in 2012, and moved to the Penobscot Building in 2014. The club reopened in 2017 after a renovation of the 4,000-square-foot space.
