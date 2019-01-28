Buy Photo At Drive, a table tennis social club, die-hard and casual ping pong players can mingle. Childhood friends renovated the space in the Penobscot Building and offer private suites for players, along with a large bar, food menu and craft beers. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr. / The Detroit News)

The last drop shot has been served at Drive Table Tennis Social Club inside the Penobscot Building.

The bar, restaurant and ping pong hangout hosted a farewell party last week, and said on social media that a new location is in the future. The club was downtown with an entrance on Fort between Griswold and Shelby.

Drive originally opened with a Woodward location in 2012, and moved to the Penobscot Building in 2014. The club reopened in 2017 after a renovation of the 4,000-square-foot space.

