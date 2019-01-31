Buy Photo Patron Maria Aloyo of Allen Park chats with server Heylee Canales after lunch is served at La Noria Bistro. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

Forks up foodies, Detroit Restaurant Week will return Feb. 22-March 3 with more than two dozens participating business.

A mix of classic and buzzy new restaurants from Southwest to Downtown will offer three-course menus for $39 per person, and some for $29 per diner.

Those offering the lower price point are La Noria Bistro, Common Pub, Gather, La Feria, the Block and La Lanterna.

The remaining participating restaurants serving special menus of three-course meals for a fixed price of $39 include 24Grille in the Westin Book Cadillac, Andiamo Italia Riverfront in the GM Renaissance Center, Central Kitchen + Bar, Chartreuse Kitchen & Cocktails, Cliff Bell's, Cuisine, Downtown Louie's Lounge, El Barzon, Empire Kitchen & Cocktails, Grey Ghost Detroit, La Dolce Vita, Lumen Detroit, Maru Sushi & Grill, Red Dunn Kitchen, SavannahBlue, Roast, Grille Room at the Detroit Club, the Peterboro, the Rattlesnake Club and Traffic Jam & Snug.

Most menus offer guests a choice of starter, entree and dessert. For example, at La Noria Bistro diners can choose between calamari, chorizo con queso fundido, Caesar or caprese salad for a first course. Ten entrees are available for a main course, including cheese tortellini al pesto, enchiladas rojas or chicken fajitas. Mexican flan or tres leches cake is offered for dessert.

Visit DetroitRestaurantWeek.com for updates and to view all menus as they become available, plus restaurant locations and hours. Make reservations directly with the restaurant.

