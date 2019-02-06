M.C. Wiches revamped its menu this month. (Photo: Courtesy of M.C. Wiches)

Last week Ferndale sandwich shop M.C. Wiches debut a new menu of 7-inch sandwiches that tip a hat to the city's musical legacy, from hip-hop to rock 'n' roll.

Try the Big Sean Steak 'N Onion, a steak sandwich smothered with roasted mushrooms, Swiss cheese, bourbon onions made with booze from Royal Oak distillery Motor City Gas and the house "wich sauce."

The bourbon onions are also found on the vegetarian Jack White sandwich with jackfruit and avocado and on the Aretha C-H-I-C-K-E-N, which is similar to the Big Sean, except with grilled chicken in place of steak.

Iggy Pop, Eminem and the MC5 area also honored on the new menu, which also has a build-your-own sandwich option.

Besides Motor City Gas' bourbon, M.C. Wiches also collaborated with Ferndale's B. Nektar meadery to make a special mustard sauce.

Sandwiches are all made from scratch, served with a quarter or half-pound of meat and run $9.50-$15. Get a half-size portion of any sandwich for $4 less. M.C. Wiches also offers online ordering and catering services. Visit mcwiches.com or call (248) 439-WICH.

The shop, which is open until 3 a.m. Fri. and Sat., is at 172 W. Nine Mile in Ferndale. A second location is at 40 N. Washington in Oxford.

Ferndale's M.C. Wiches has revamped its menu to pay homage to Detroit musicians. (Photo: Courtesy of M.C. Wiches)

