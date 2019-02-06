PizzaPlex's Tuesday Carnevale dinner will include the owner's grandmother's lasagna recipe. (Photo: Courtesy of PizzaPlex)

Known for its authentic Neapolitan pizza, community-centric restaurant PizzaPlex will take a break from slinging pies Tuesday to host a traditional Italian Carnevale dinner.

The Southwest Detroit restaurant will celebrate Carnevale -- considered to be the Mardi Gras or Fat Tuesday of Italy -- on Tuesday with a four-course dinner at 7 p.m. (Note: they’re celebrating early. Fat Tuesday falls on March 5 this year.)

The dinner will include antipasto, a side dish of peppers and migliaccio, a semolina ricotta cake, for dessert. The main course is a lasagna made from PizzaPlex co-founder Alessandra Carreon’s grandmother's recipe. Each course will be paired with a wine that's not normally found on PizzaPlex's bar menu.

Vegetarian options are available. Vegans and those with nut allergies can be accommodated if they make a request in advance.

PizzaPlex in Southwest Detroit will host an Italian Carnevale dinner Tuesday. (Photo: Courtesy of PizzaPlex)

Guests are invited to go all out with costumes and masks. The diner with the best mask will win a PizzaPlex gift card.

Tickets are $60 and may be purchased via Eventbrite.com through Sunday.

PizzaPlex, which boasts being the only pizza restaurant within Detroit city limits that is certified authentic by the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana, is at 4458 W. Vernor in Detroit. The restaurant has a commitment to sustainability and strives to be better for the community by sourcing locally, saving water and feeding hungry neighbors.

Call (313) 757-4992 or visit pizzaplex.com.

