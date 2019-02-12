Buy Photo Pastries and more in a case at Cannelle Detroit (Photo: Melody Baetens / The Detroit News)

French pastry shop and café Cannelle Detroit is now open in Detroit with coffee, sweets and a view of Capitol Park.

Buy Photo Cannelle Detroit is now open in Capitol Park (Photo: Melody Baetens / The Detroit News)

There's no dearth of coffee shops in the area: One can be seen out the window of Cannelle and there's another just a few steps south. But with slightly later hours and more to nosh on, this one offers something a little different.

Perched at the corner of W. Grand River and Griswold, Cannelle is a long-awaited café from French baking expert Matt Knio. This is his second shop; he has another Cannelle in Birmingham.

At the newly-opened café, guests can grab coffee and sweets to go or slow down and take a break in one of around three dozen seats at the window-side bar, low tables or comfy couches. French-language music fills the small dining area, which is flooded with natural light from two sides during the day.

Buy Photo A plum tart from Cannelle Detroit in Capitol Park (Photo: Melody Baetens / The Detroit News)

French macaroons (or macarons, but the shop has spelled them as the former) come in two sizes and a variety of colors in a display case that also exhibits picture-perfect foret noire, English cake, tiramisu, eclairs and fruit tarts including lemon, strawberry and plum.

Cannelle also has not-so-sweet items like breads, croissants and baguettes. Made-to-order sandwiches include ham and butter, turkey and cheese, ham and cheese and mozzarella, and there are also salads and quiche.

Cannelle Detroit is open 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Tues.-Sat. and 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. at 45 W. Grand River in Detroit. Call (313) 694-9767.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/dining/2019/02/12/cannelle-detroit-now-open-with-french-treats/2849783002/