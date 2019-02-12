Cannelle Detroit is now open with French treats
French pastry shop and café Cannelle Detroit is now open in Detroit with coffee, sweets and a view of Capitol Park.
There's no dearth of coffee shops in the area: One can be seen out the window of Cannelle and there's another just a few steps south. But with slightly later hours and more to nosh on, this one offers something a little different.
Perched at the corner of W. Grand River and Griswold, Cannelle is a long-awaited café from French baking expert Matt Knio. This is his second shop; he has another Cannelle in Birmingham.
At the newly-opened café, guests can grab coffee and sweets to go or slow down and take a break in one of around three dozen seats at the window-side bar, low tables or comfy couches. French-language music fills the small dining area, which is flooded with natural light from two sides during the day.
French macaroons (or macarons, but the shop has spelled them as the former) come in two sizes and a variety of colors in a display case that also exhibits picture-perfect foret noire, English cake, tiramisu, eclairs and fruit tarts including lemon, strawberry and plum.
Cannelle also has not-so-sweet items like breads, croissants and baguettes. Made-to-order sandwiches include ham and butter, turkey and cheese, ham and cheese and mozzarella, and there are also salads and quiche.
Cannelle Detroit is open 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Tues.-Sat. and 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. at 45 W. Grand River in Detroit. Call (313) 694-9767.
