Le Culture Cafe serves upscale comfort food in Eastern Market
The salmon tower ($42) is an 8 ounce organic Alaskan salmon topped with jumbo lump crab, lobster, whipped potatoes, spinach and house sauce.
The salmon tower ($42) is an 8 ounce organic Alaskan salmon topped with jumbo lump crab, lobster, whipped potatoes, spinach and house sauce.
Drew Matthews, owner and executive chef of Le Culture Cafe
Drew Matthews, owner and executive chef of Le Culture Cafe
The restaurant logo is on the wall in dining area.
The restaurant logo is on the wall in dining area.
Exterior of the restaurant.
Exterior of Le Culture Cafe in Eastern Market.
A plate of Culture Wings with hastings sauce and plates of Oscar de Le' Culture, (ribeye), Seafood Overload and Black Bottom Cheese Cake.
A plate of Culture Wings with hastings sauce and plates of Oscar de Le' Culture, Seafood Overload and Black Bottom Cheesecake.
Mechelle Young, bartender, prepares a drink.
Bartender Michelle Young prepares a drink.
Wide shot view of the main dining area.
View of the main dining area at Le Culture Cafe.
A plate of the Oscar de Le' Culture, (20oz aged grass feed bone angus ribeye, broccolini, jumbo lump crab, rock lobster tail and whipped mash potatoes.)
A plate of Oscar de Le' Culture, a 20-ounce, aged, grass-fed Angus rib-eye with broccolini, jumbo lump crab, rock lobster and whipped mashed potatoes.
Justin Cotton, Sous Chef, prepares lobster for the Salmon Tower plate.
Sous-chef Justin Cotton prepares lobster for the Salmon Tower plate.
A plate of the Seafood Overload Mac & Cheese, (Cavatappi, five cheese blend, rock lobster tail and jumbo lump crab.)
A plate of Seafood Overload Mac and Cheese with cavatappi, five cheese blend, rock lobster and jumbo lump crab.
A hot skillet with Mac & Cheese, (cavatappi, five cheese blend, and smoked paprika.)
A hot skillet with macaroni and cheese made with cavatappi, five cheese blend and smoked paprika.
A plate of the Oscar de Le' Culture with a plate of the Black Bottom Cheesecake in the background.
A plate of Oscar de Le' Culture.
Timothy Collins, 32, of Madison Heights, enjoys his Salmon Tower plate.
Timothy Collins, 32, of Madison Heights enjoys the Salmon Tower at Le Culture Café.
A plate of the Black Bottom Cheese Cake.
The Black Bottom Cheesecake at Le Culture Café in Eastern Market.
A plate of the Seafood Overload Mac & Cheese.
A plate of Seafood Overload Mac and Cheese with cavatappi, five cheese blend, rock lobster and jumbo lump crab.
Ilene Mayweather, of Detroit, enjoys her birthday cake on her special day.
Ilene Mayweather, of Detroit, enjoys her birthday cake on her special day.
Tanisha Berry, 31, of Livonia who is celebrating her birthday with friends Ericka Wimbley, 30, of Westland, Grace Wimbley, 41, of Redford and Chimere Dodson, 29, of Lansing enjoy their conversation during dinner.
Tanisha Berry, left, of Livonia celebrates her birthday with Grace Wimbley of Redford, Chimere Dodson of Lansing and Ericka Wimbley of Westland.
Server, Jordan Sumler, 18, serves dinner plates to customers.
Server Jordan Sumler clears plates at the restaurant.
Server, Kayla Wesley, 16, displays a plate of the Seafood Overload Mac & Cheese.
Server Kayla Wesley displays a plate of Seafood Overload Mac and Cheese.
    Owner and executive chef Drew Matthews opened upscale comfort restaurant Le Culture Cafe with his business partner Dennis Irving in November, and tables in the cozy Eastern Market space have been filled ever since. 

    Matthews credits social media with helping get the word out about their seafood-heavy menu, which is loaded with rich and savory dishes like the seafood grilled cheese sandwich with rock lobster and blue crab mixed with gooey baby Swiss, lemon chive butter and Mornay sauce between two slices of challah. 

    If that's doesn't quell your pescatarian desires, dive into the salmon tower; an 8-ounce organic Alaskan salmon fillet topped with jumbo lump crab, lobster, whipped potatoes and sauced spinach. Le Culture Cafe also serves Alaskan king crab legs, bone-in rib-eye steak, lamb chops, a house burger, salmon burger and classic steakhouse sides like macaroni and cheese, whipped potatoes, broccolini and roasted carrots. 

    Le Culture Cafe's shining dish may be the mamba chicken pasta. Large, springy rigatoni are doused in a peppery, blacked cream sauce and tossed with a generous portion of blackened chicken, plus tricolor peppers and spinach. It's a $24 entree, but the stop-you-in-your-tracks dish is easily shareable among two people. 

    Vegetarians have the option of a few salads, including the vegan roasted root vegetable salad. Chef Matthews also serves the plant-based Beyond Burger. 

    If you do save room for dessert, there is only one offering: a large slice of black bottom cheesecake made with a thick layer of chocolate cake. Also sweet, but not on the menu are the complimentary honey-drizzled croissants. 

    Cocktails, beer and wine are served, as well as a selection of sweet Faygo drinks and strawberry lemonade. There's no diet pop offered, but honestly if you're watching calories, you're in the wrong restaurant. 

    The homey and concise menu is a departure from Antietam, the upscale, French-inspired restaurant formerly in this space. Photographer Greg Holm still owns the building, but closed Antietam as a restaurant last March. 

    Matthews said he did a lot to change the interior. There are still lush, art deco touches, but he wanted to lighten up the space and make it "less gloomy." Light fixtures and walls appear brighter. 

    Large windows face Gratiot, letting natural light into the dining room, which is covered with a silvery, tin ceiling and broken into two spaces. The front entry side has high top seating that is close-set and dark wood-paneled walls, and the second dining area to the north has lower tables with banquette seating. A television watches over the marble-topped bar with half a dozen bar stools. 

    A small, plush lounge and waiting area is available toward the back of the restaurant near a rear entrance. 

    Le Culture Cafe 

    1428 Gratiot, Detroit

    (313) 285-8137 

    facebook.com/leculturecafe

    Hours: 4-11 p.m. Tues.-Sat., 2-10 p.m. Sun. 

    Prices: Starters and salads, $12-$15; Burgers and sandwiches, $14-$19; Entrees, $24-$42 and market prices; sides, $6-$8; dessert, $9. 

    Reservations: Suggested. Call or use the OpenTable app or website. 

    Noise level: Moderate, convivial 

    Accessibility: No barriers 

    Parking: Parking lot behind building and nearby street parking.

    mbaetens@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @melodybaetens 

