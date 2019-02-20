Aretha's Jazz Cafe at Music Hall has a new menu and is now open Wednesday through Sunday. (Photo11: Courtesy of Aretha's Jazz Cafe)

The Jazz Cafe inside Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts got a new name after the passing of music icon Aretha Franklin last year, and now has a new menu, chef and expanded hours, too.

Colin Casey is the new executive chef at Aretha's Jazz Cafe, which has expanded hours to five nights a week, Wednesday-Sunday. Casey has reworked the menu to fit the intimate music venue's live jazz programming.

Aside from a few sides and desserts, the musical menu is served for pairs or tables of four. Order R.E.S.P.E.C.T. — the Wings for $12 for a two-top or $20 per table of four. They come with your choice of sauce: honey and Sriracha, Buffalo, garlic Parmesan or lemon pepper.

There are more nods to the Queen of Soul on the dessert menu. Choose between Chain of Fools Cheesecake, Aretha's Own Peach Cobbler or Patti's Rival Sweet Potato Pie, a nod to Patti LaBelle's branded pie ($10-$12).

Aretha's Jazz Cafe also serves Spanish Harlem tostadas with marinated pork and chicken with roasted peppers, lettuce veggie wraps, pulled pork tacos, a "jazz club" sandwich, soups and appetizers.

Casey previously worked for the Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina restaurants. He joins longtime bartender Derek Gillis, who also has Aretha-themed drinks like the Rocksteady and Pink Cadillac.

Aretha's Jazz Cafe is open 6-10 p.m. Wed.-Sun. at 350 Madison in Detroit. Call (313) 887-8500 or visit jazzcafedetroit.com.

