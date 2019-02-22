The paczki burger from Motor City Sports Bar in Hamtramck. (Photo11: Courtesy of Motor City Sports Bar)

This Fat Tuesday, one Hamtramck bar is taking a savory approach to the sweet Polish pastry by serving a paczki cheeseburger.

Motor City Sports Bar, 9122 Jos Campau in Hamtramck, is known for their half-pound, juicy bar burgers and cevapi (sausages) platters. During the Paczki Run on March 2 and on Fat Tuesday, March 5, however, the neighborhood bar will likely attract attention with their cheeseburger made with a grilled, sliced paczek instead of a bun.

Bartender Amanda Hornkohl said the sweet-and-savory concoction was the brainchild of owner Nick Nuculaj. It’s served with a third-pound beef patty, cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. The paczki will be regular or glazed, but they’ll be empty, with no fruit or custard filling (thank goodness).

Score the paczki cheeseburger at Motor City Sports Bar on March 2 at as early as 8 a.m. or on Fat Tuesday March 5 after 10 a.m. for $7.50.

This isn't the first strange use of a paczki we've seen in Metro Detroit. For the past few years, American Coney Island has served a coney dog with a paczki instead of a bun. Coney paczki will return to the longstanding downtown restaurant on March 5.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens



Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/dining/2019/02/22/hamtramck-bar-serve-paczki-cheeseburgers-fat-tuesday-motor-city-sports-bar/2951990002/