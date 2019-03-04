Girl Scout cookie-inspired paczki will be sold at New Order Coffee Roasters on Tuesday only. (Photo: Courtesy of New Order Coffee Roasters)

Tuesday is Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday, a day to enjoy sugary treats like paczki, a Polish pastry that is popular before the season of Lent kicks in.

At New Order Coffee Roasters in Midtown, the paczki are taking a cue from another sweet treat: Girl Scout cookies.

Chef Jessica Chaney has gotten creative with paczki inspired by Samoa, Thin Mint and Tagalong cookies. The paczki will be sold starting at 7 a.m. at the Detroit cafe for $4.95 each.

Chaney was formerly the pastry chef at nearby Grey Ghost is now a consultant of restaurants and bakeries in the area. Last year she made Fruity Pebbles cereal paczki for New Order and they sold out within an hour.

Girl Scout cookie-inspired paczki from chef Jessica Chaney will be sold at New Order Coffee Roasters on Tuesday only. (Photo: Courtesy of New Order Coffee Roasters)

This year, her Samoa paczek is made with whiskey caramel buttercream and topped with caramelized coconut and a ganache drizzle. The Thin Mint paczki are stuffed with chocolate mint custard filling and dunked in chocolate ganache. Chocolate peanut butter cream fills the Tagalong paczki and more peanut butter and chocolate ganache are spread on top.

New Order Coffee Roasters is at 3100 Woodward in Detroit. Call (313) 784-9164.

