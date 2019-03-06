Empty Bowls is Friday in Eastern Market (Photo: Courtesy of Empty Bowls)

As a reminder that someone in your community could always use more on their plate, Empty Bowls event in Eastern Market is dishing out food from a variety of local restaurants to raise money for Cass Community Social Services.

Guests will stroll through Shed 5 in the market Friday evening sampling soup from some of the city's top restaurants including Grey Ghost, Selden Standard and SheWolf. You may recognize the person filling your sample bowl, as local celebrities and media personalities have been enlisted to grab and apron and volunteer their time.

Besides soup, the casual event include other foods, desserts, a full bar, silent auction and live entertainment. Everyone gets to choose one of 800 ceramic, hand-painted bowls to take home. Additional bowls, which are safe for microwaves and dishwashers, will be on hand for purchase.

The event is open to ages 21 and older and runs 5-10:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 for the general admission, and additional sponsorship packages are available. Buy tickets in advance at emptybowlsdetroit.com.

