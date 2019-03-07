Nashville-based chain Tin Roof to fill Cheli's Chili Bar space in downtown Detroit
Tin Roof, a chain of bar and restaurants with live music that originated in Nashville, is moving into the spot where Cheli's Chili Bar used to be.
Located at 47 E. Adams just a stone's throw from Comerica Park, Ford Field and Little Caesars Arena, Tin Roof boasts a "Southern-inspired" menu with items like biscuit sliders, a shrimp and andouille sausage grinder and dressed up macaroni and cheese.
Tin Roof is expected to book local, regional and national musicians to perform.
"Detroit is such a great city with a great musical heritage and it has been on our radar for a long time," said Tin Roof CEO Bob Franklin in a press release issued this week from Olympia Development.
Tin Roof opened in Nashville in 2002 and since then has expanded to more than a dozen locations throughout the country including restaurants in the South, Midwest and California.
mbaetens@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @melodybaetens
