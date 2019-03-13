The "Doves in the Wind" cocktail is part of the new drink menu at Magpie, the bar inside Fort Street Galley. (Photo: Courtesy of Fort Street Galley)

Each food stall inside of Fort Street Galley has its own chef and identity, and starting this Friday the bar inside the food hall will have its own personality as well.

With a revamped cocktail program featuring culinary-driven techniques and a focus on presentation, the bar at Fort Street Galley will be called Magpie starting Friday.

After the kitchens close in the food hall, Magpie will continue the party in its own sectioned-off space with draped curtains, high top tables and cocktail service. Magpie will host a DJ on Fridays and Saturday nights when hours are expanded until 2 a.m.

Bar manager Marlowe Johnson's inked and talented fingers have created a new menu of gorgeous and unique hand-built cocktails to accompany the beer, wine and spirits menu.

Look for the "Doves in the Wind," a drink made with Control C Pisco, Suze, citrus cola syrup, pineapple, lime and egg white. The "White Butterfly" has Watershed Four Peel Gin, Cocchi Americano, bittermelon cordial, Salers Aperitif and cucumber. "Kyoto Special Line" is made using Michigan's Long Road Corn Whiskey, sake, Brose (a Scottish drink made from oats), lemon, shiso (a Japanese plant) and grapefruit.

Fort Street Galley, which opened in December at 160 W. Fort in downtown Detroit, is a restaurant incubator and bar. The four starting kitchens are sandwich shop Allenby, Pursue sustainable seafood, health-conscious barbecue shop Lucky's Noble BBQ and Isla, which serves authentic Filipino cuisine.

The new "White Butterfly" cocktail at Magpie inside Fort Street Galley (Photo: Courtesy of Fort Street Galley)

