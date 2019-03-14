Parks & Rec Diner maintains a part of the stone structure that Republic Tavern uses on Grand River and Cass that once housed the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. (Photo: Jose Juarez / Special to The Detroit News)

Metro Detroit chef Matthew Baldridge is the new executive chef at Republic Tavern and Parks & Rec Diner inside the G.A.R. Building in downtown Detroit.

Baldridge’s name should be familiar to those who keep track of who is cooking in local kitchens. He’s worked at Cliff Bell’s, Rattlesnake Club and Seldom Blues. Most recently he owned and operated the creative but short-lived restaurant Conserva in downtown Ferndale.

According to a press release issued Thursday, Baldridge will work closely with local farms and food producers to offer the best seasonal cuisine the area has to offer.

Republic Tavern, located at 1942 Grand River, opened in 2015 under the wing of Kate Williams, who is now garnering national attention and accolades with her Corktown restaurant Lady of the House. Chef Sarah Welch was executive chef until two years ago. She now owns and operates Marrow in West Village, which is considered to be one of Detroit’s best new restaurants of the past year.

Republic is open for dinner Tues.- Sun. Around the corner, Parks & Rec, which opened a few months after Republic, is a tiny, classic diner and is open daily at 8 a.m. for breakfast and lunch.

