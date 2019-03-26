Donut Fest is coming to Eastern Market this spring
A celebration of ringed confections, Donut Fest is coming to Eastern Market on May 18.
Taking place at the Eastern, an industrial event space at 3434 Russell, Donut Fest will pit local bakeries and restaurants against each other to vie for the title of "Best Donut in Detroit."
Similar events have been successful in Chicago, Cleveland and New York City over the past few years. There's also a charity component, with details to be announced.
Tickets for the Detroit event are expected to go on sale next month. Follow Donut Fest on social media for updates at facebook.com/donutfest or @donutfest on Instagram and Twitter.
