Now that Fat Tuesday and St. Patrick's Day are behind us, Metro Detroit's next great party is on deck: Tigers Opening Day.

The start of baseball season is Thursday with a home game versus the Kansas City Royals. The game starts at 1 p.m., but it's likely that sports fans will be out and about much earlier than that to tailgate, barhop and get amped to root for the home team.

Here are few Opening Day parties to watch for in Metro Detroit.

Downtown Detroit

Opening Day Block Party: Four venues will participate in one massive tent bash with booze, food, games and multiple screens. 8 a.m.-10 p.m. $20. 24 Adams W., Detroit. Search Eventbrite.com for tickets.

Home Opener Festival: Heated tents with DJs, live bands, bars, food and several screens to watch the game. 9 a.m.-10 p.m. $15 and up. 440 Madison, Detroit. detroithomeopener.com or (313) 800-8727.

Town Pump Tavern: This sporty watering hole closed its longtime spot on Montcalm after the Park Avenue building sold. It's located where Centaur Bar used to be. This party is outside, though in a heated tent filled with beer, booze, food and a DJ. 9 a.m.-11 p.m. $15. 100 W. Montcalm, Detroit. (313) 963-4040 or thetownpumptavern.com.

The Skip: This open-air craft cocktail lounge in the Belt will be open and pouring earlier than usual with DJs Sam Morykwas and Nick Speed setting the mood. 11 a.m. No cover. Between Library and Broadway, Detroit. theskipdetroit.com.

MIX Bricktown: This party lasts day and night with blue drinks, beer and shot specials, beer pong and more. 8 a.m.-2 a.m. $10. 641 Beaubien, Detroit. (313) 962-9548. Search Eventbrite.com for tickets.

Fort Street Galley: Detroit's newest food hall celebrates its first Opening Day with pitchers of cocktails for $30, beer specials (including $2 tallboys of Singapore's Tiger Lager), a DJ and raffles. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 160 W. Fort, Detroit. (313) 230-0855.

Detroit Foundation Hotel: Patio party with cash bar, complimentary ballpark foods and free shuttles to Comerica Park. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 250 W. Larned, Detroit. (313) 800-5500.

Anchor Bar: Grand reopening party (the bar has new owners) with drink specials and a DJ. 8 a.m. 450 W. Fort, Detroit. (313) 964-9127.

Michigan Pedaler: Pedal around the city and get dropped off at the ballpark, or pedal back to the starting point, MsShane's Irish Pub & Whiskey Bar. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. $30. 1460 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 744-3272 or michiganpedaler.com.

Beacon Park: This family-friendly party has games, kids crafts, food, a DJ, cash bar and a big screen inside a heated tent. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover. 1901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 566-8250.

Detroit Shipping Company: Drink, eat and enjoy live music at this food hall made of shipping containers. Shuttles run regularly to the ballpark. 8 a.m. No cover, but parking is $10-$15 and must be purchased in advance via $10. 474 Peterboro, Detroit. (313) 462-4973.

Second Best: Tent party with drink specials and food. 8 a.m.-8 p.m. No cover. 42 Watson, Detroit. (313) 315-3077.

Eastern Market: Grab your grill, your baggo sets and your buds and head to Eastern Market for an early tailgating party. 7 a.m.-5 p.m. $45-$185. 2934 Russell, Detroit. Search Eventbrite.com for tickets.

Suburbs

Social Connection Party Buses from Oakland County: Hop on the bus and head downtown from either 526 Main Tequila Blue in Royal Oak, Partridge Creek in Chesterfield or Bar Louie in Novi. You can drink on the bus. First pick ups at 9 a.m. $25 and up. Visit thesocialconnection.com.

Dooleys Roseville: Pre-game at this Roseville sports pub before getting shuttled down to a downtown tent party. 8 a.m., with shuttles at 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. and returning at 5 p.m. $28 in advance, $35 day of. 32500 Gratiot, Roseville. (586) 294-5331.

Sherwood Brewing Company: Snack on $1 peanuts and hot dogs and sip on the new Cracker Jacker Ale, a caramel peanut ale, which will be tapped at first pitch. 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. No cover. 45689 Hayes, Shelby Township. (586) 532-9669.

Bus ride from Three Blind Mice Irish Pub: Your ticket includes transportation, admission the Home Opener Festival event, a free beverage on the ride there. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. $25. 101 N. Main, Mount Clemens. (586) 804-9380.

