Buy Photo Como's Restaurant is expected to reopen on May 6 after new owners completely gutted the longstanding Ferndale spot. (Photo: Melody Baetens / The Detroit News)

To say that Peas & Carrots Hospitality is "breathing new life" in to Como's Restaurant in downtown Ferndale is an understatement.

The restaurant group, helmed by chef Zack Sklar is renovating every square inch of the longstanding family restaurant which closed in late 2017 after years of public struggles with the health department and other issues.

Besides the iconic sign out front, about the only thing that will be the same as the old Como's is a family restaurant atmosphere in the main dining room and the fact that pizza will be the star of the show. It will be Detroit-style square pizza made with high-quality ingredients, imported cheeses and naturally-fermented dough.

Ramza Saruna and Tim Kenrick of Peas & Carrots say there is still a lot of work to be done on the interior, but they are hoping to start some soft service the first weekend in May and officially open on May 6.

Kenrick said they'll serve dinner only for the first week, then add lunch. The patio should be ready to go the third week in May.

The main dining room will seat around 100 at low top tables, booths and banquette seating. There's also a bar that's been built from the ground up where folks can dine. Like the exterior facing Woodward, one wall inside will be covered in short brick ends that resemble cork from a distance. The decor is meant to be a bit "throwback" said Saruna, with cane webbing in the ceiling tiles and on some of the chairs.

"It's going to be quite eclectic once it's done," she said.

Chef Zack Sklar is using a naturally-fermented starter dough and top quality ingredients for his version of Detroit-style pizza, which he will serve at Como's when it reopens in the spring. (Photo: Courtesy of Zack Sklar)

While the inside is more family-style dining room, the 350-seat patio facing Woodward and Nine Mile is where the party will be. There will be a mural done by a local artist overlooking the terrazzo bar, which will seat about 20 and have 20 beer taps.

The patio, with pockets of cozy, soft seating, will have a vintage, 1980s Miami feel to it, with lots of yellow, white and coral hues. Kenrick says they're planning to have live music or DJs on the patio nightly.

Upstairs, there is a private dining space with audio/visual capabilities for business meetings, showers, birthday parties and other events. The Peas & Carrots Hospitality Group's corporate offices will also be upstairs (the restaurant group also includes Social Kitchen & Bar in Birmingham and Mex in Bloomfield Hills.). The whole space is being decked out with ceiling tiles that have been salvaged from old buildings.

In the lengthy space where Como's bar used to be adjacent to the dining room will now be a Traverse City Whiskey tasting room and bar, the first of its kind in Metro Detroit. This will open at a later date.

